Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawai‘i hosts interactive event

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawai‘i hosted an interactive experience at Shinnyo-en Hawaii on Saturday, April 24, where volunteers hand-transcribed messages and remembrances received on their website.

The transcriptions will be displayed in the “Many Rivers, One Ocean: An Interactive Experience” art installation at Hale Hauoli Hall.

Volunteers were available from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday for the event.

The “Many Rivers, One Ocean: An Interactive Experience” art installation was designed by artist Hide Tsutsui and includes a large lantern and a space for reflection and remembrance.

Kamehameha Schools art instructor and local artist Bob Schurr was commissioned to create a mural in the installation and a group of her students will also be involved in the effort.

Click here for more on Lantern Floating Hawai‘i. Shinnyo-en Hawaii is located at 2348 S. Beretania St. and Hala Hauoli Hall is the open patio area behind the temple building.

