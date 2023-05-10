Lanterns float on the Pacific Ocean for Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawaiʻi on Monday, May 27, 2019 in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/Shennyo-en)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Lost Cause religion was not the only thing that emerged from the United States Civil War between the Confederates and the Union. According to Shennyo-en, the

Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawaiʻi memorial is a direct descendant of this conflict.

“[There] is the tale of women in the South who visited a cemetery to decorate the graves of Confederate soldiers after the Civil War,” explains the Shinnyo-en website. “Disturbed by the sight of the neglected graves of Union soldiers, they offered flowers on their graves as well.”

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The site goes on to explain that while this began as a way of honoring fallen soldiers, since 1999, it has evolved as a means of honoring all of our ancestors, known as kupuna, and the wisdom they have left for generations in Hawaiʻi.

It has been three years since Honolulu has hosted the Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawaiʻi when 50,000 families participated, and Shennyo-en is pleased to announce that they are now accepting reservations for single Individual Lantern for individuals or groups online beginning May 15 at 7 a.m.

“As we return to Ala Moana Beach this year, the online reservation system will help to provide

efficiency for our volunteers and members of our community looking to float a lantern during

the ceremony,” said Rev. Craig Yamamoto, community relations liaison of Shinnyo-en Hawaiʻi.

The Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawai‘i has been a part of Memorial Day ceremonies that have been held at Ala Moana Beach for 24 years.

This year’s online system allows individuals, families and groups who are interested in floating an Individual Lantern during the ceremony at Ala Moana Beach on Memorial Day, Monday, May 29 to reserve their place.

“We would also encourage families and groups to share a lantern so that more people can

participate and share their remembrances of loved ones,” explained Yamamoto.

After you have reserved your lantern, then you will be able to pick it up on Memorial Day, on May 29 between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the Lantern Pickup Tent. The tent will be located Ewa of the fixed concession stand at Ala Moana Beach.

You will also be able to participate in earlier lantern pick up dates at Shinnyo-en Hawaiʻi — which is located at 2348 S. Beretania Street — prior to the Memorial Day event. Choosing an earlier pickup time can be done at the time of your online reservation.

There will be no duplicate reservations allowed in order to provide access to as many groups and families as possible.

“Participants are asked not to float their own homemade lanterns or lanterns not provided by

Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawai‘i. Lanterns provided and floated during the ceremony are collected at the end of the night by volunteers who carefully refurbish each lantern to be used in the coming years,” explained Shennyo-en.

Of course, since not everyone can participate in person, Shinnyo-en is providing digital coverage of the memorial via Shinnyo Lantern Floating app that can be accessed at GooglePlay or the Apple App. Store. The app will also allow users to virtually float their lanterns in order to participate.

Everyone can submit remembrances, prayers and affirmations online up until May 28 at 11:59 p.m. HST. Each of these requests will be printed and floated on a Collective Remembrance Lantern.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

You can view the Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawai‘i ceremony live on Memorial Day, May 29 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on KHON2 (FOX), KHII and CW. The special will be simultaneously streamed on the following: lanternfloatinghawaii.com; KHON2.com; Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawaiʻi’s Facebook page and YouTube; and KHON2’s Facebook page and YouTube.