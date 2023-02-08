HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu’s Ala Moana Beach will be hosting the Shinnyo Lantern Floating ceremony for the first time in three years. The powerful ceremony will be held on May 29 and offers both a physical and emotional space for participants to experience a sense of comfort and healing.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Over the past three years, the event had been substituted to accommodate for social distancing, however, it has officially returned as an in-person event. The returned experience serves to reflect on the continuing acts of compassion and heroism seen over the duration of recent years and allows for residents and visitors to “share in a moment of collective remembrance and generate hope and a sense of renewal toward the future,” as mentioned by Craig Yamamoto, community relations liaison of Shinnyo-en Hawaii.

At sunset, candle-lit lanterns of remembrances, prayers and affirmations representing the goodness of those being remembered will be set afloat. This event is entirely free and presented by Shinnyo-en, an international Buddhist community with Japanese roots. The purpose of the ceremony is to create a moment of collective remembrance, harmony and international friendship. Individuals of all ethnic, religious and cultural backgrounds are welcomed.

What’s going on around the globe. Find out in International News

More information is available on the Shinnyo-en website.