HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Shinnyo Lantern Floating ceremony returns in person for the first time since the pandemic.

Thousands of people are making their way out to Ala Moana Regional Park to remember and reconnect with their loved ones.

Everyone is enjoying the beautiful weather and each other’s company but it has been an incredible day of everyone sharing stories of who they’re honoring on Monday night.

“My mother passed away a few years ago and we’ll memorialize her and you know it’s our veterans too,” said Kailua resident Michael Rasmussen.

Tents to write your own personal messages to loved ones were filled throughout the day with family and friends honoring loved ones.

“I know that Grandpa Danny was a chef in World War II and he was in the Navy also. And, so, Grandpa Danny he was a loving father also,” said Maui resident Jeb Rulloda.

The Shinnyo Lantern Floating ceremony draws people from both near and far and for some it’s a new experience they have been looking forward to.

“It’s our first time at the event and one of the volunteers told us that letting go of the lantern will be the most memorable thing,” said Rulloda.

For Nashville resident Holly, it’s her first time back since 2017 and she made the trip to heal and reconnect all over again.

“It was the most beautiful solemn moment of my life but also filled with so much joy and so much love from everyone here the spirit of aloha just pervaded the whole crowd, and it was so healing to be here,” said Holly. “And I had a hard time letting go because it was so fresh still.”

The saying “many rivers one ocean” will come to life as canoes will place each lantern in the water. And they’ll join together to shine a light on their loved ones who are mourning and reflecting.