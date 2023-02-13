HONOLULU (KHON2) — Sasha Colby is competing in season 15 of RuPaul’s Drag Race and is making history as the first person from Hawaii to be on the series.

“You don’t know where you’re going unless you know where you came from. An,d you know, Hawaii is so about, you know, family and understanding our connection to our heritage and who we are,” said Colby.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

In Episode six of season 15 Colby speaks about the laws around drag queens and transgender people in Hawaii during the 1960s and 1970s.

On the show, Colby said transgender people who worked at The Glades and other bars in Waikiki would have to wear ‘I am a boy’ pins while out and if they were caught without this pin on, they would be arrested.

Bishop Museum on Oahu recently had an exhibit called The Healer Stones of Kapaemahu. This exhibit outlined the history of four mysterious stones on Waikiki Beach and the legendary dual male and female healing sprits with them.

The Healer Stones of Kapaemahu exhibit. Courtesy: Bishop Museum

The Healer Stones of Kapaemahu exhibit. Courtesy: Bishop Museum

The exhibit ran from June 18 through Oct. 16, 2022 and told the story of four mahu healers coming to Waikiki to treat the people of their diseases. The exhibit also went over the LGBTQ+ experience in Hawaii and the different obstacles this group faced.

One part of the exhibit highlighted a Hawaii state law that was passed in the early 1960s requiring transgender performers who worked at The Glades to wear ‘I am a boy pins’.

The Healer Stones of Kapaemahu exhibit. Courtesy: Bishop Museum

The Healer Stones of Kapaemahu exhibit. Courtesy: Bishop Museum

If these performers did not wear the pins, police would arrest them at the end of the night. According to the exhibit, the law was passed because officials believed these performers were dressing up as women with the motive to deceive military men and residents of Oahu.

On RuPaul’s Drag Race, Colby spoke about how far transgender people have come in her home state and in the country. The law requiring transgender people to wear these pins was later changed in the early 1970s.

What’s going on around the globe. Find out in International News

You can watch Colby on RuPaul’s Drag Race every Friday night on MTV.