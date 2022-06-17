HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Public Safety said that Oahu Community Correctional Center extended furlough inmate George Williams Jr. failed to check in to the facility at the time he was scheduled for.

The department stated the 50-year-old inmate was scheduled to check in by 3:30 p.m.

Williams is described to be 6 feet one inch tall weighing 207lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

The inmate was tentatively approved for parole release on June 23 as he serves time for robbery in the second degree.

The department said an escape charge is expected to be added upon his return.

Anyone who sees Williams is urged to call 911 or Sheriff Dispatch at 586-1352.