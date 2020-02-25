Sheriffs capture missing Laumaka work furlough inmate

HONOLULU (KHON2) — State Sheriffs with the Special Operations Fugitive Unit located and arrested Laumaka Work Furlough Center inmate Justin Rose in the Kapolei area at about 10:15 a.m.

He went into custody without incident.

Rose fled from the furlough housing on Monday after staff summoned him. He will be processed on an Escape charge and returned to the Oahu Community Correctional Center.

33-year old Rose is serving time for Unauthorized Entry into a Motor Vehicle, and Theft 2. His next parole hearing was scheduled for April of this year.

Rose is a community custody inmate in the work furlough program with pass privileges. Community custody is the lowest classification status. Laumaka is a minimum-security work furlough center for community custody inmates. Inmates assigned to Laumaka are either actively seeking employment or working in the community.