Shelters open overnight on Maui in response to Hurricane Douglas

MAUI, Hawaii (KHON2) – Hawaii Red Cross volunteers have opened evacuation centers on the island of Maui in response to Hurricane Douglas.
As of midnight on Sunday, there were a total of 15 people across five centers.
MAUI COUNTY SHELTERS:
Maui High School (pet friendly) – 660 Lono Ave, Kahului, HI 96732 (9)
South Maui Gym (pet friendly) – 1501 Liloa Drive, Kihei, 96753 (4)
King Kekaulike High School (pet friendly) – 121 Kula Hwy, Makawao, HI 96768 (2)
Lahaina Intermediate School – 871 Lahainaluna Road, Lahaina, HI 96761 (0)
Hana High School – 4111 Hana Hwy, Hana, HI 96713 (0)
