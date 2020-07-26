Shelters open overnight on Maui in response to Hurricane Douglas

MAUI, Hawaii (KHON2) – Hawaii Red Cross volunteers have opened evacuation centers on the island of Maui in response to Hurricane Douglas. 

As of midnight on Sunday, there were a total of 15 people across five centers. 

MAUI COUNTY SHELTERS:

Maui High School (pet friendly) – 660 Lono Ave, Kahului, HI 96732 (9) 

South Maui Gym (pet friendly) – 1501 Liloa Drive, Kihei, 96753 (4) 

King Kekaulike High School (pet friendly) – 121 Kula Hwy, Makawao, HI 96768 (2) 

Lahaina Intermediate School – 871 Lahainaluna Road, Lahaina, HI 96761 (0) 

Hana High School – 4111 Hana Hwy, Hana, HI 96713 (0) 

