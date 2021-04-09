Shelter dog field trip programs resume at several of Hawaii’s humane societies

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Want to take a shelter dog on a field trip? Doggy field trip programs are resuming at several of Hawaii’s humane societies!

Kauai and Hawaii Island’s facilities have just reopened their field trip programs. These field trips were previously paused due to safety concerns during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The field trips allow visitors, kamaaiana, and furry friends to bond over a day of fun out of the shelter.

Both Hawaii Island and Kauai’s field trips are appointment only and require safety briefings before heading out the door.

“People could go online and we have a set number of dogs available,” said Erin Olson, the Director of Operations for the Kauai Humane Society. “They could book it, pay for it, show up for their day and time and take a dog out.”

Hawaii Island Humane Society says this program has been great for adoption outreach.

“For one thing, a shelter can be a stressful environment,” said Lauren Nickerson of the Hawaii Island Humane Society. “Two, they get to meet new people and they do get to socialize. “It’s very enriching for them to be able to go out to new places and smell new smells and do new things. So it’s definitely very helpful for them.”

At the end of the day, eager animal lovers can adopt the dog they take on the field trip. For those who are visiting, both Kauai and Hawaii Island humane societies can accommodate off island adoptions.

