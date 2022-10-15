HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department on Saturday responded to a report of a brush fire near Kuneki Street in Kaneohe at approximately 4:30 p.m. Upon arrival, crews found a shed — about 75 yards into the woods — with black smoke coming out from the vents.

The call was then updated to a building fire.

A crew of 14 members responded to this incident. The fire was brought under control at approximately 5:22 p.m.

There were no reported injuries. The cause of the fire is being investigated.