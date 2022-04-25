HONOLULU (KHON2) — Lani Moo, the longest residing cow at the Honolulu Zoo, has passed away after calling the zoo home for over 12 years, officials announced.

She first arrived when she was only a calf less than a year old and was the beloved ambassador of health and nutrition for Meadow Gold Dairies.

Officials also added that she was the third cow to live there.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Lani Moo. We were all very fond of her, as she brought joy to not only the lives of thousands who visited the Honolulu Zoo, but to the dedicated team that looked after her wellbeing daily.” Honolulu Zoo Director Linda Santos

According to officials, “Lani Moo” has been Meadow Gold’s ambassador for more than 70 years, and the first Lani Moo cow debuted at the Honolulu Zoo in 1996. There have been two other Lani Moo cows since then.

The nearly 125-year-old dairy company is now looking for their next Lani Moo ambassador cow that will continue to spread happiness to zoo visitors.

The ambassador also raises awareness among keiki about good health, nutrition and the milk production process.