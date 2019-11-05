Sharks spotted again off of Kamaole beaches; ocean from Kihei Boat Ramp to Kalama Park remain closed

Aerial reconnaissance of South Maui waters located two sharks Tuesdau morning off of Kamaole Beach 1 and Charley Young Beach. One 10- to 15-foot tiger shark was seen about 300 yards off of Kamaole Beach Park 1, and another, approximately 10-foot shark was spotted within 100 yards off of Charley Young Beach.

The sightings continued the closure of ocean waters from Kihei Boat Ramp to Kalama Park until further notice. The presence of sharks will be reassessed throughout the day, according to the Maui Fire Department.

This morning’s aerial survey did not observe dead or dying fish, which had been seen on Monday after a damaged akule net released fish into the water over the weekend.

Signs directing people to keep out of the water because of shark sightings remain posted today. There have been no reports of injuries.

On Monday, the same stretch of shoreline was closed after the sighting of three to five tiger sharks estimated to be at least 15 feet long. Ocean safety officers and Maui police officers were dispatched to the shoreline to tell people to stay out of the water. The Air One helicopter crew communicated with people in the water to return to shore.