Sharks seen at Kaimana Beach in Waikiki again

Local News
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Shark warning signs remain posted at Kaimana Beach in Waikiki after sharks were seen in the area again, feeding on a school of fish.

Officials say there were two to three 4-foot white tip sharks.

Sharks were seen at Kaimana Beach on Monday, Sept. 14.

