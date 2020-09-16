Sharks seen at Kaimana Beach in Waikiki again

Related Content Three sharks observed feeding off Kaimana Beach

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Shark warning signs remain posted at Kaimana Beach in Waikiki after sharks were seen in the area again, feeding on a school of fish.

Officials say there were two to three 4-foot white tip sharks.

Sharks were seen at Kaimana Beach on Monday, Sept. 14.