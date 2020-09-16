Sharks seen at Kaimana Beach in Waikiki again

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Shark warning signs remain posted at Kaimana Beach in Waikiki after sharks were seen in the area again, feeding on a school of fish.
[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]
Officials say there were two to three 4-foot white tip sharks.
Sharks were seen at Kaimana Beach on Monday, Sept. 14.
- Department of Public Safety confirms mass coronavirus testing of all correctional facilities in Hawaii
- Up and Coming Business “Shaka Breadz” and Their Success Amid the Pandemic
- What’s Driving Hot Housing Market?
- Kalana O Maui Building to display lights in honor of Mexican Independence Day
- Living808 Lunch Special at Pearlridge Yummy Korean BBQ