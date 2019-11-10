Shark warning signs posted at Waimea Bay

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City and County of Honolulu has confirmed that there are sharks at Waimea Bay.

Several 4-5 foot sharks feeding on fish at Waimea Bay have been confirmed to be about 10-30 yards from shore.

Warning signs have been posted.

