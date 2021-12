HONOLULU (KHON2) — Shark warning signs have been posted at Waimea Bay on Oahu and Po‘ipū Beach on Kauai Sunday, Dec. 19.

Ocean Safety Bureau officials advised no swimming at Po‘ipū Beach due to a possible 5-foot shark being sighted in front of the Nukumoi Tower.

The area will continue to be monitored, and lifeguards will reassess on Monday, Dec. 20. At Waimea Bay, according to HNL Info Alerts, a non-aggressive reef shark was seen about 25 yards from the shore.