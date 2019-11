HONOLULU (KHON2) -- A new study on the Pacific Ocean's floating trash indicates not only a significant accumulation of microplastics in the Hawaiian Islands, but that larval fish are eating the debris.

The research, conducted in partnership with Hawaii Pacific University's Center for Marine Debris Research (CMDR), centered on waters off the Kona coastline of Hawaii Island. The area is found to accumulate microplastic pollution at a rate higher than the North Pacific Garbage Patch itself, and the larval fish living in this nursery habitat are eating the trash that surrounds them.