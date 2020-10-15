Shark warning signs posted at Kaimana Beach

HONOLULU (KHON2) — At around 9:50 a.m. on Thursday, lifeguards spotted a 4-foot non aggressive shark 30 yards from shore at Kaimana Beach.
To warn the public, Shark Warning signs have been posted, PA announcements are being made and a Jet Ski is patrolling the area.
This notification is a continuation of shark sightings at Kaimana Beach over the past 30 days.
