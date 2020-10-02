Shark warning signs posted at Kaimana beach on Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two to three four-foot sharks have been sighted approximately 25 yards offshore of Kaimana Beach on Oahu.

The city says the sharks are feeding on bait ball.

This is a continuation of ongoing situation for the last few weeks.

Shark warning signs are posted.

