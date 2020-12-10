Warning signs posted at Haleiwa Beach Park after tiger shark sighting

HALEIWA, Hawaii (KHON2) — An approximate 8′ tiger shark was witnessed exhibiting aggressive behavior 50 yards offshore at 2:30 p.m. Shark warning signs have been posted.
Jet ski patrols were made as well as announcements on the PA to further warn the public. Ocean Safety officials will monitor the situation and reassess in 2 hours.
