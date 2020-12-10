Warning signs posted at Haleiwa Beach Park after tiger shark sighting

HONOLUA BAY, Hawaii (KHON2) -- Shark warning signs were removed at Honolua Bay one day after a 56-year-old Lahaina man was attacked. The man was sent to Maui Memorial Medical Center for surgery. He was in stable condition after surgery but was changed to critical condition overnight.

The attack happened as the man was paddling out from the old boat ramp in the bay before 8 a.m. According to a witness, Ocean Safety pulled the man from the water and administered CPR.