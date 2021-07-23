Shark warning issued for Kailua Boat Ramp following reports of ‘aggressive’ sharks

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials with the City and County of Honolulu said several 9-1-1 calls were received Friday morning for reports of aggressive sharks in the area of the Kailua Boat Ramp approximately 60 yards from shore.

Lifeguards have patrolled the area by water and land without any visual of the sharks.

Warning signs are being posted and will remain up for two hours and taken down only after a reassessment has been made.

Swimmers are encouraged to use caution if entering the ocean. Check with the lifeguards at the beach for the most up to date information.