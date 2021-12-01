Shark warning issued for Green Lanterns at Maili Beach Park

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Wednesday, the Honolulu Emergency Services Department (HESD) issued a shark warning for the rough side of Maili Beach Park.

According to HESD, a 10 to 12-foot shark has been observed feeding on a turtle in the area of Green Lanterns’ surf spot. Lifeguards have posted signs and will be making warnings to swimmers and beachgoers in the area.

The public is advised to use caution in this area and see a lifeguard for the most up-to-date information.