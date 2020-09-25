Shark warning at Waimea Bay and Kaimana Beach

WAIMEA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Lifeguards at Waimea Bay have spotted a 6-7 foot shark 20 yards offshore exhibiting aggressive behavior.

Signs have been posted and public announcements are being made to warn beach patrons.

The jetski is patrolling the area to warn patrons in the water.

Ocean safety officials will reassess in two hours.

Lifeguards at Kaimana Beach have spotted a 4-5 foot shark 40 yards offshore.

This is a continuation of sharks being in the area for the past week due to a large bait ball of fish.

