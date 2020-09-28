Shark Warning at Kaimana Beach

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 4-5 foot shark has been observed feeding on a school of fish 20-30 yards from shore at Kaimana Beach.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Signs have been posted.

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories