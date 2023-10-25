HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City and County of Honolulu issued a shark warning near tower 41 at Nānākuli Beach Park and later reported a surfer was apparently bitten by a shark on the North Shore.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Officials said that an eight to 10-foot “aggressive” tiger shark had been seen in the waters around Nānākuli Beach Park’s surf and swim areas.

Around 3:30 p.m. the City reported an “aggressive” shark bit a surfer at Puaʻena Point Surf Break at Haleiwa Beach Park. It is unknown what size the shark was.

Emergency responders treated a 30-year-old male, after surfers assisted him to shore and placed a tourniquet on the man’s right leg.

The surfer was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Signs were posted and beach goers were warned to always check with lifeguards for the latest information and updates regarding ocean conditions.