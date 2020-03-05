Shark spotted off Sunset Beach on Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Shark warning signs have been posted on Sunset Beach in the North Shore of Oahu on March 3.
Ocean Safety officials say that a non-aggressive shark was seen around 400 yards offshore at Sunset Beach by lifeguards.
Warnings signs were posted and jet ski patrols are being made to warn ocean and beach patrons.
The situation will later be reassessed.
