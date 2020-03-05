Live Now
We’re tracking results from the 14 states voting today in Super Tuesday

Shark spotted off Sunset Beach on Oahu

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
shark warning sign_1522704387384.jpg.jpg

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Shark warning signs have been posted on Sunset Beach in the North Shore of Oahu on March 3.

Ocean Safety officials say that a non-aggressive shark was seen around 400 yards offshore at Sunset Beach by lifeguards.

Warnings signs were posted and jet ski patrols are being made to warn ocean and beach patrons.

The situation will later be reassessed.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story