File – Shark warning signs on a Maui, Hawaii, beach on Friday, Jan. 22. (DLNR)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Lifeguards observed a shark acting aggressively approximately 50 yards offshore of Makaha Beach Park on Tuesday afternoon.

Beach goers were given verbal warnings about the shark and lifeguards have posted signs.

Lifeguards advise beach goers use caution when entering the water in the area.