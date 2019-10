HONOLULU (KHON2) -- Honolulu City Councilmember Kymberly Pine is asking the city administration to delay taking over Kakaako Waterfront Park and other nearby parcels in a handoff from the state slated for this fall.

Pine submitted a resolution, Res. 19-254, suggesting a slowdown in light of the capital and operating costs the Kakaako parks require, when there are lots of improvements to be done at other city parks. (Track resolution status here.)