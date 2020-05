HONOLULU (KHON2) — An approximately 10 foot shark was sighted at Depots Beach chasing a turtle 100 yards offshore.

Lifeguards are making warnings on the beach and in the water, as well as patrolling the area on rescue water craft.

Warning signs are being posted and lifeguards will monitor the area.

Please use caution when entering the water at or near this area.

See lifeguards for the most up to date information.