Shark reportedly sinks kayak off Maui

KAHULUI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Officials with the Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) are investigating an incident involving a shark that reportedly sunk a two-man kayak in the 1000 Peaks area off Maui on Tuesday, Feb. 2.

DLNR officials said, a father and son were kayaking around 2 p.m. when a shark reportedly attacked their boat and knocked both individuals into the water as the kayak sunk. The kayakers were able to swim to shore and no injuries have been reported.

The kayakers reported the shark as a 10-foot tiger shark, according to the DLNR.

Beaches from Pali Lookout to Lone Pines in Olowalu will remain closed until noon on Wednesday, Feb. 3, and shark warning signs have been placed one mile on either side of the incident site.