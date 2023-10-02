HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Maui warning signs are posted from Hookipa to Baldwin Beach Park after a woman encountered a shark this Monday afternoon.

The Department of Land and Natural Resources sai, the woman told authorities she was surfing when she saw a 10 to 12-foot Galapagos shark.

She said the shark bit her board and launched her into the air.

Officials said, she landed on the shark, which then bit through her board leash.

She was able to get back on her board and swim to shore with minor scrapes.

Officials will reassess Tuesday afternoon.