Shark captured in drone video in area of woman’s Big Island shark bite

WAIKOLOA, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Department of Land and Natural Resources has gotten video footage from a drone operator who captured images of a shark about an hour after a woman was bitten in the leg.

This video was taken about 1500-1800 feet off shore from the beach at Lava Lava Beach Club.

The 68-year-old woman was bitten around 8 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021 at Anaehoomalu Bay on the Big Island.

She was swimming about 500 yard off shore when she was bit.

DLNR says there’s no way to know if this was the shark that bit the woman but it was in that area.