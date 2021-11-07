Shark bites Kauai woman’s leg in waters off Lahaina, Maui

LAHAINA, Hawaii (KHON2) — A shark bit a woman’s leg in waters off Mala Warf at Lahaina on Maui.

DLNR reports it happened just after 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 7.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Maui fire crews report the 27-year-old woman from Kaua’i told them it was a 4-6 foot Blacktip reef or Galapagos shark.

She was spearfishing about 100 yards off shore.

At first the shark bumped her then, it came back and bit her leg. Officials say her injuries were not life threatening.

What’s going on around the globe. Find out in International News

Maui crews and DLNR DOCARE officers cleared the beach. Shark warning signs were posted and will remain up until Monday at noon. The signs will be removed then if there’s no other signs of sharks in the area.