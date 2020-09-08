Shark bites woman at Puako Beach on Hawaii Island

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

PUAKO, Hawaii (KHON2) — A woman snorkeling at Puako Beach was apparently bitten by a shark on the Big Island.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

It happened on Sunday, Sept. 6 in the afternoon.

Officials say the 70-year-old woman told rescuers she was snorkeling in 10 feet of water when was bitten in the left ankle by an 8-foot shark.

She was able to make it back to shore on her own, and an off-duty lifeguard helped with the bleeding until EMS arrived.

A fire crew did a flyover and didn’t see the shark.

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories