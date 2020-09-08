Shark bites woman at Puako Beach on Hawaii Island

PUAKO, Hawaii (KHON2) — A woman snorkeling at Puako Beach was apparently bitten by a shark on the Big Island.
It happened on Sunday, Sept. 6 in the afternoon.
Officials say the 70-year-old woman told rescuers she was snorkeling in 10 feet of water when was bitten in the left ankle by an 8-foot shark.
She was able to make it back to shore on her own, and an off-duty lifeguard helped with the bleeding until EMS arrived.
A fire crew did a flyover and didn’t see the shark.
