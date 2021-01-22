Shark bites snorkeler in leg in waters off Kaanapali Beach

HONOLULU (KHON2) -- The nurses of Kapi‘olani Medical Center for Women and Children voted to ratify a three-year agreement, culminating six months of intense negotiations. The agreement was presented last week after an all-day mediation session and the nurses voted electronically over a two-day period, which ended at midnight on Thursday, Jan. 21.

The agreement includes annually scheduled wage increases totaling 7% over the next three years, improvements to the paid time-off process, and shared costs for health insurance premiums. Through the collective bargaining process, the hospital has also agreed to now make safety a priority with improvements in COVID-19 protocols to protect the health of patients and staff. “Throughout the challenging past six months, the nurses have continued to give their all to support the hospital’s patients, but the nurses were willing to walk away from it all to demand a fair and safer work environment,” said Daniel Ross, president of the Hawai‘i Nurses’ Association OPEIU Local 50, noting that the majority vote in favor of the agreement averts a strike by the nurses.

“While we hope this is the beginning of a more collaborative working relationship with Kapi‘olani’s management, we cannot in good conscience celebrate this milestone knowing there are other glaring deficiencies in the hospital, Ross said, referring to the hospital’s treatment of its respiratory therapists. “We are committed to ensure the hospital extends the same respect to our other healthcare colleagues to raise the standard of care for our patients.”