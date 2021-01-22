Shark bites snorkeler in leg in waters off Kaanapali Beach

KAANAPALI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Maui fire reports a snorkeler was bitten by a shark in waters off Kaanapali Beach.
It happened around 7:45 a.m. fronting the Westin Ka’anapali Ocean Resort Villas.
Maui fire says a 73-year-old male from California was snorkeling about 40 yards from shore when he was bitten in the calf by a shark that was about 8-feet long.
He is in good condition and is being evaluated by paramedics.
Crews will advise beach goers to stay out of the water.