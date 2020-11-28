Shark bite victim on Maui in stable condition

KAHULUI, Hawaii (KHON2) — The woman who was bitten by a shark off of west Maui on Nov. 26 is in stable condition one day after the incident.
The 55-year-old visitor from California was approximately 100-yards offshore of the Mahina Surf Condominiums when she was bit.
Officials say nearby surfers helped her to shore, where she was alert despite having severe injuries to her torso.
Maui Memorial Medical Center said the woman was doing well and is in stable condition on Nov. 27
Shark warning signs were posted from Kahana Village Vacation Rentals to Papakea Resort, and on both sides of Honokowai Beach Park. They have since been taken down.
