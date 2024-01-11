HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Hawaiian Airlines shareholder is suing to block Alaska Airlines’ proposed buyout of the local carrier.

A woman from New Mexico who owns Hawaiian Holdings Inc. stock filed suit in New York federal court.

She alleges the nearly $2 billion deal is unfair and says a proxy statement filed this week reveals the board agreed to a lower per share value of $18 instead of $20 initially offered by Alaska.

The suit calls the sales process so far “flawed and inadequate” and designed to sell by “any means possible.” It says “Hawaiian insiders are the primary beneficiaries of the proposed transaction, not the company’s public stockholders.”

We’ve reached out to the airlines for comment.