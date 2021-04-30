‘Shared Streets’ pilot program to launch in McCully area

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The McCully area will be under a pilot program called “Shared Streets” starting Saturday, May 1.

The program opens the streets to everyone, including pedestrians, bicyclists and drivers.

The program aims to discourage drivers from cutting through side streets to get around traffic and encourages them to drive at a walking speed when people are on the street.

“Yes, you will see people in the streets, there are no improved sidewalks on Hauoli Street, so we see a lot of people already walking in the street, said Renee Espiau, Complete Streets administrator. “You know, different cities have piloted the same sort of strategy, and some neighborhoods they really embrace it, you know kids playing in the street, they ride their scooters around, other places they don’t really embrace it, so we will see it’s a pilot so we’re going to see if people use it.”

The project will last 60 days and the City wants feedback when it is over.

The public can click here to learn more about Shared Streets and to provide feedback.