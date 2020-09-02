Share your Shaka

HONOLULU (KHON2) — In these tough times, a little Aloha goes a long way!
[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]
And what better way to show Aloha, then to throw your shakas up to the world.
Send in your shakas with your favorite mask on and we’ll air them at the end of our newscast.
To share your shakas, click here.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- As pandemic rages on, Congress working to avoid government shutdown
- WEB EXTRA: Raiders head coach Jon Gruden talks to media about upcoming season
- Mexican ‘federales’ refuse to investigate organized criminal groups, Chihuahua AG says
- Light to moderate trade winds will prevail into Friday
- Coronavirus: DOH reports 339 new cases, with 1 additional fatality