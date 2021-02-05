‘Share AL♡HA’ pop-up art installation opens in Kakaako

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A new pop-up community art campaign opened Friday in Kakaako.

The word “AL♡HA” is illuminated at The BARN at SALT at Our Kakaako to encourage gratitude and positivity during these challenging times. The 4-foot high display will be up through Valentine’s Day.

The public is invited to add their own sentiments of aloha to the art display by writing messages on “Share AL♡HA” postcards and hanging them on the fence to create a wall of love.

(Courtesy: Olomana Loomis ISC)

(Courtesy: Olomana Loomis ISC)

“Kamehameha Schools is committed to the survival and success of our tenants and our communities, because as we all succeed, together we will recover and thrive from the impacts of this pandemic,” Gary Evora, KS commercial real estate senior asset manager, said in a news release. “This message of aloha along with the innovational artwork in Our Kakaako is meant to inspire, uplift and energize this progressive and innovative community.”



The public is invited to take a photo of the “Share AL♡HA” display or their postcard and post it on Facebook or Instagram with the hashtag #alohakakaako. The deadline to be entered to win a $50 gift card to one of the merchants within Our Kakaako is midnight, Feb. 14. Two winners will be chosen on Feb. 15.



This event is free and open to the public from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.