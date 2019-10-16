Shaka Shaka Tea Express fined $2,000 for removing their yellow placard

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The health department has fined Shaka Shaka Tea Express $2,000 for removing their yellow placard.

Health officials say, the shop on South King street was issued a yellow card on Sept. 24, after a health inspector found four violations during a routine inspection including workers washing their hands in the bathroom instead of a designated hand washing sink in the kitchen.

The soap was so old it turned black and would not dispense properly.

When the inspector went back two days later, the yellow sign was taken down.

The business has 20 days to contest the notice.