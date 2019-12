HONOLULU (KHON2) — Shaka Santa and Tutu Mele have taken their place in front of Honolulu Hale.

Shaka Santa has been a staple of Honolulu City lights since 1989.

The 35th annual Honolulu City lights kicks off this Saturday starting at 4 p.m., with keiki rides and food booths.

The electric light parade at 6 p.m., followed by the lighting of the tree at 6:30.

After Saturday, Honolulu City lights will be open every day through December 29th.