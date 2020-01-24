Sgt. Chris Kim honored for CrimeStoppers work at State Capitol

HONOLULU (KHON2) — One of Honolulu’s finest was honored today at the State Capitol.

“Now more than ever we must recognize the work of our heroes and protectors. I would like to recognize the 2019 national CrimeStoppers coordinator of the year, Sgt. Chris Kim and his exceptional work,” said Sen. Clarence Nishihara, (D) Public Safety Committee Chair.

The State Senate honored Sergeant Chris Kim for his work with the Honolulu CrimeStoppers division.

Besides being named Hawaii’s first National Coordinator of the Year, Sgt. Kim is credited with turning the program around.