HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Land Resources said they received information of an online solicitation to attend what’s called the “Sexy Sandbar Saturday” party at the Ahu o Laka sandbar in Kaneohe.

“Clearly these people have no inkling of the trouble they’ll face should they proceed with this advertised party,” said Jason Redulla, Chief of DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement.

According to DNLR, the promoters are charging between $65 to $300 per ticket for reservations of a five-boat party from Marine Corps Base Hawaii to the sandbar on Saturday.

The tickets include boat transportation to the sandbar which Redulla said is not permitted and would never be permitted.

While legal alcohol consumption is permitted at Ahu o Laka — except on Memorial Day, Independence Day and Labor Day — DNLR said it is not permitted under State law to charge people for boat rides and drinks.

“Ahu o Laka is enjoyed by families and people of all ages, who won’t appreciate having a bunch of drunk young people around,” Redulla said. “Anyone caught selling tickets, operating a boat with paying customers without a valid commercial permit, serving alcohol to minors, or any other number of potential violations will be cited or arrested.”