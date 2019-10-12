Sewer work on Oahu, Oct. 14-16

Breaking News
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2)  The Department of Environmental Services is alerting the public traffic will be affected next week as City Contractors will be conducting work between the hours of 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (or *8 p.m. to 6 a.m.).

Dates and locations of work are provided below:

Oct 141364 Humuula StreetKailuaLateral Rehabilitation
Oct 142610 Myrtle StreetKailuaLateral Rehabilitation
Oct 141431 Onioni StreetKailuaManhole Rehabilitation
Oct 142533 Narcissus PlacePaloloMain Rehabilitation
Oct 151340 Humuula StreetKailuaLateral Rehabilitation
Oct 152470 Myrtle StreetKailuaLateral Rehabilitation
Oct 151327 Kuuna PlaceKailuaMain Rehabilitation
Oct 151514 Humuula StreetKailuaManhole Rehabilitation
Oct 151440 Lekeona StreetKailuaManhole Rehabilitation
Oct 161332 Humuula StreetKailuaLateral Rehabilitation
Oct 162523 Narcissus PlaceKailuaLateral Rehabilitation
Oct 162470 Narcissus StreetKailuaLateral Rehabilitation
Oct 16966 Kina StreetKailuaMain Rehabilitation
Oct 161426 Lekeona StreetKailuaManhole Rehabilitation
Oct 171308 Humuula StreetKailuaLateral Rehabilitation
Oct 172424 Myrtle StreetKailuaLateral Rehabilitation
Oct 172405 Myrtle StreetKailuaLateral Rehabilitation
Oct 17888 Iwilei RoadKalihiMain Rehabilitation
Oct 171362 Lekeona StreetKailuaManhole Rehabilitation
Oct 181371 Humuula PlaceKailuaLateral Rehabilitation
Oct 182398 Gardenia StreetKailuaLateral Rehabilitation
Oct 181320 Lekeona StreetKailuaManhole Rehabilitation

