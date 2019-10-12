Sewer work on Oahu, Oct. 14-16

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The Department of Environmental Services is alerting the public traffic will be affected next week as City Contractors will be conducting work between the hours of 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (or *8 p.m. to 6 a.m.).
Dates and locations of work are provided below:
|Oct 14
|1364 Humuula Street
|Kailua
|Lateral Rehabilitation
|Oct 14
|2610 Myrtle Street
|Kailua
|Lateral Rehabilitation
|Oct 14
|1431 Onioni Street
|Kailua
|Manhole Rehabilitation
|Oct 14
|2533 Narcissus Place
|Palolo
|Main Rehabilitation
|Oct 15
|1340 Humuula Street
|Kailua
|Lateral Rehabilitation
|Oct 15
|2470 Myrtle Street
|Kailua
|Lateral Rehabilitation
|Oct 15
|1327 Kuuna Place
|Kailua
|Main Rehabilitation
|Oct 15
|1514 Humuula Street
|Kailua
|Manhole Rehabilitation
|Oct 15
|1440 Lekeona Street
|Kailua
|Manhole Rehabilitation
|Oct 16
|1332 Humuula Street
|Kailua
|Lateral Rehabilitation
|Oct 16
|2523 Narcissus Place
|Kailua
|Lateral Rehabilitation
|Oct 16
|2470 Narcissus Street
|Kailua
|Lateral Rehabilitation
|Oct 16
|966 Kina Street
|Kailua
|Main Rehabilitation
|Oct 16
|1426 Lekeona Street
|Kailua
|Manhole Rehabilitation
|Oct 17
|1308 Humuula Street
|Kailua
|Lateral Rehabilitation
|Oct 17
|2424 Myrtle Street
|Kailua
|Lateral Rehabilitation
|Oct 17
|2405 Myrtle Street
|Kailua
|Lateral Rehabilitation
|Oct 17
|888 Iwilei Road
|Kalihi
|Main Rehabilitation
|Oct 17
|1362 Lekeona Street
|Kailua
|Manhole Rehabilitation
|Oct 18
|1371 Humuula Place
|Kailua
|Lateral Rehabilitation
|Oct 18
|2398 Gardenia Street
|Kailua
|Lateral Rehabilitation
|Oct 18
|1320 Lekeona Street
|Kailua
|Manhole Rehabilitation