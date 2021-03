HONOLULU (KHON2) — A large sewage spill released tens of thousands of gallons of wastewater in Manoa.

The city says heavy rains caused untreated wastewater to come out of a manhole on Lowrey Avenue on Thursday, March 19, 2021.

The city was notified around 4:45 p.m.

Crews got there about 5:15 p.m., and it took four hours to stop the spill.

About 30,850 gallons of sewage got out.

Crews recovered most of it but about 2,000 gallons entered a storm drain that discharges into the Manoa stream.