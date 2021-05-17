Sewer main break spills 9,000 gallons of wastewater in Kalaeloa

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Approximately 9,000 gallons of wastewater leaked in Kalaeloa after a contractor installing electrical ducts for Hawaiian Electric hit a sewer main on Monday.

The wastewater was contained in the area, on the makai side of Eisenhower Road, just before Coral Sea Road. It did not flow into any drainage facilities nor into the ocean.

Hawaii Water Service’s (Hawaii Water) system operators set up barricades, cones, and warning tape to restrict access; isolated the sewer main valve; and shut off the sewer pump stations. The wastewater leak was stopped in one hour, and sewer main repairs have been completed.

Hawaii Water is working with the appropriate government agencies, including the Hawaii State Department of Health Wastewater Branch.

Hawaii Water serves about 5,300 service connections across the islands.