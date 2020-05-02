Sewer line leaks into the Hawaii Kai Marina

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Stay out of the waters of the Hawaii Kai Marina in the area of Kumukahi Place, City officials say.

It was reported that an undetermined amount of wastewater is being released into the marine from a leak in a sewer line.

The discharge is ongoing. Residents in the affected are being notified.

