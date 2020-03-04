Sewer inspection work along Kuhio Highway in Lihue

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Inspections on the Lihue sewer collection system along Kuhio Highway from Ehiku Street to Hardy Street will be made from Sunday night, March 8, through the morning of Friday, March 13.

Traffic may be modified from 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. The inspections consist of using a camera to inspect the sewer lines. The purpose of these inspections is to assess the condition of the sewer lines and manholes in the area.

Traffic control, using flaggers, will be implemented in the work areas.

Motorists should drive with caution, expect delays, and adjust their travel times as needed.

Anyone with questions may contact Jason Kagimoto with the Department of Public Works, Wastewater Management Division at 808-241-4083 or jkagimoto@kauai.gov.