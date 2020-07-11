Sewage spills into Kailua Bay in Kona

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Stay out of the waters in Kailua Bay in Kona.

The state said a sewer line broke causing about 20,000 gallons of sewage to go into Kailua Bay.

Signs were posted, and water quality samples were collected.

The public is advised to remain out of Kailua Bay until the advisory gets canceled.

