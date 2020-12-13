Sewage spills into East Loch at Pearl Harbor in Aiea

AIEA, Hawaii (KHON2) — The state is urging people to stay out of waters in the East Loch area by Pearl Harbor because of a sewage spill.

The spill is from a private property, and it went into the storm drains.

It happened around noon.

Stay away from the waters on the ground near the surrounding area on Lii’ipo Street and in East Loch until the advisory is canceled.

